The Town of Milton town board meeting will begin early on Monday, Jan. 13, starting at 6 p.m. for the annual dog license review. The town hall is located at 23 First St.
A joint meeting with the Town Planning and Zoning Commitee will follow.
On the agenda is discussion and possible action relating to refuse charge refund requests, the next step for looking into an ATV/UTV ordinance, a Mallwood snow plowing reimbursement agreement, and potential land use violations at 2902 E. State Road.
