Senate Bill 380 authored by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton; Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield; Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville; and Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, was signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 25.
Senate Bill 380 (SB-380) aims to improve access to telehealth services for Medicaid recipients. The Wisconsin Hospital Association defines telehealth as the delivery of health care services remotely by means of telecommunications technology. Common examples of telehealth include virtual office visits, telestroke services, remote patient monitoring, and remote evaluation of patient information.
“Telehealth is taking healthcare to the next level. By modernizing state policies relating to telehealth, we are allowing Medicaid recipients and providers to fully leverage telehealth’s true potential,” said Loudenbeck.
“A growing body of evidence suggests that you can expand access to telehealth without increasing costs. This is because telehealth is not adding a new type of health care service; rather, it is a different way to access health care services that are already available,” said Kooyenga.
