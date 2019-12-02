The Milton Town Board and Planning and Zoning Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Meetings are held at the town hall, 23 First St.
A public hearing will be held for a conditional use permit application submitted by Rock Road Companies Inc./Rock Road Storrs Lake LLC of Janesville. The application seeks continued operation of the entire quarry consistent with the operation conducted at this location in prior years or, in the alternative (if necessary),issuance of a conditional use permit for the eastern 35.12 acres of the quarry property (Parcel 6-13-209.01) to facilitate future extraction of nonmetallic minerals by Rock Road at this location.
Discussion and possible action items include the 2020 contract for road maintenance with Rock County, a snowplowing agreement with Mallwood, changing clerk of courts from hourly to salary and a refund for Pettit’s Countryview liquor fees.
At the Nov. 19 meeting, the town board approved a Class B Combination Liquor and Beer license for Philip Supel for Phil’s Pub & Banquet, 1801. E. Highway 59, on the condition that Pettits relinquish their Countryview license.
