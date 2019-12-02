Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, will be holding office hours in Rock County to meet one-on-one with constituents.
From 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Loudenbeck will be at Harmony Town Hall, 440 N. Highway 14, Janesville
She will have new editions of the state highway map and Blue Books available for free for constituents.
For specific questions regarding office hours please contact danielle.zimmerman@legis.wi.gov
