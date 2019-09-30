A Manufacturing Hiring Event/Job Fair has been set for Wednesday, Oct. 9, between 2-4 p.m. at the Community Action Training Center (27 Eclipse Center), Beloit. As of Sept. 30, a total of 14 employers had registered to participate, offering almost 250 jobs.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to research employers prior to the event, complete online applications, dress appropriately for the event, and bring their resumes.
Those wanting to attend as a job-seeker should contact the Rock County Job Center Resource Room at (608) 741-3578 or visit www.JobCenterofWisconsin.com/Events. Auxiliary aids and services for individuals with disabilities are available upon request.
