On Monday former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced the formation of the American Idea Foundation, a not-for-profit organization with offices in Ryan’s hometown of Janesville. The 501(c)(3) will partner with community organizations, academics and lawmakers who are working on the issues including: fighting poverty, increasing economic opportunities and advancing evidence-based public policies.
Ryan, who will serve as the president of the foundation, offered the following statement on the organization’s launch:
“The American idea means the condition of your birth does not determine the outcome of your life, and I am excited this foundation will educate individuals about solutions and efforts that give more people the opportunity to realize their versions of the American Dream. Operating at the intersection of academics and local, grassroots organizations around the country, the American Idea Foundation will identify real-world initiatives that are achieving measurable results, highlight these efforts, and work with policymakers to expand them. The American Idea Foundation will demonstrate that it is the bottom-up dynamism of individuals and communities that truly makes America a land of prosperity. I wholeheartedly believe the foundation can make a real difference and help those organizations working to expand opportunities across the county. I cannot wait to get started on this endeavor.”
