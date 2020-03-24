Rock County is in need of poll workers countywide for the April 7 Presidential Preference and Spring Election. Due to COVID-19, current poll workers in high risk categories are being encouraged to not work on Election Day, creating a shortage of poll works throughout Rock County.
With the push for all voters to vote absentee by mail, we are expecting only a low number of Election Day voters at the polls. Poll workers will mainly be opening absentee ballots and inserting the ballots in tabulators.
Poll workers must meet the following requirements by State Statutes:
- 18 years of age (students ages 16-17 allowed under special student conditions),
- be a qualified Rock County voter,
- have the ability to read and write English,
- not disqualified by effect of felon status or mental incapacitation and not a candidate on the ballot
Interested Rock County residents should email the following information to: Pollworkers@co.rock.wi.us
