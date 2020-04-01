The Admissions Team at Blackhawk Technical College is not letting a pandemic stop them from helping students. “We have prospective students who are interested in learning more about the many opportunities at the College. When this ends we will need a workforce to fuel the economy and help our communities survive and recover from this pandemic,” said Katie Lange, Enrollment Development Coordinator at Blackhawk Technical College.
The admission team is available via telephone, email, or virtual appointment. With the College closed to the public, the team has become creative to support the needs of incoming students. Katie explained, “Our team is using a videoconferencing tool (Zoom) to host virtual campus visits with students. During a Zoom appointment, new students can see pictures of the campus and labs; learn more about their program of interest; ask questions about admission, financial aid, and courses; and get to know all the support services and extracurricular offerings available at Blackhawk.”
New students don’t have to wait to get started. Katie encourages prospective students to begin the getting started steps now. Students can complete a Blackhawk application and apply for financial aid online. All students who complete an application are contacted by a member of the Blackhawk Admissions Team. They want students to know that we are excited to welcome them to Blackhawk and help make the transition to the College as easy as possible.
Before the closure of the K-12 schools, the team visited Rock and Green county high schools regularly. Blackhawk staff want those high school students, especially seniors, to know that the team is still available to support them. The students should reach out to their admissions rep at Blackhawk to set up a time to meet. If students are unsure of their Blackhawk point of contact, they can call the admission office at (608) 757-7710 or email admissions@blackhawk.edu.
All prospective students who want to get started at Blackhawk Technical College for the summer or fall semesters are encouraged to wait no longer. Reach out today!
Visit www.blackhawk.edu to fill out an application.
Call the admission office at (608) 757-7710 or email admissions@blackhawk.edu to take the next step.
