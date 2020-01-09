The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued an award of $70,000 to Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change for sexual violence prevention in Rock County.
Beginning Feb. 1, Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change (JM4C) will collaborate with the Sexual Assault Recovery Program (SARP) to create a Sexual Violence Prevention Team. This team will initiate promotion and universal prevention activities including policy, enforcement and other environmental strategies. The anticipated length of the program is four years.
JM4C is a collaboration of pro-active community members and groups committed to preventing and reducing substance use among all youth through advocacy, awareness and action. By utilizing universal prevention strategies and focusing on risk and protective factors that influence mental, physical and behavioral health we improve the environment for youth and create a safer, healthier community.
