The Janesville Noon Rotary club selected Milton High School students Carissa Boettcher and Miles Stuckey as the January Students of the Month.
Carissa Boettcher, daughter of Laura Peterson and Mark Boettcher, belongs to the National Honor Society and is a former member of the French National Honor Society. Boettcher is also an active volunteer in the community and lends her time as a tutor and Northside Intermediate School. She volunteers at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center and Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville. On top of her academic achievements and volunteer commitments, Boettcher plays on the Red Hawk varsity tennis team. After high school, she plans to attend Butler University to pursue a degree in psychology.
Miles Stuckey, son of Peter and Sarah Stuckey, is a member of the Milton High School student council and serves as a student representative to the School District of Milton’s Board of Education. Stuckey is also an active member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish National Honor Society, and the Young Environmental Activists club. Stuckey ran cross country for the Red Hawks all four years of his high school career. He played basketball his freshman, sophomore and junior years. He plans to return to the boys tennis team for his third year this spring.
A committed volunteer, he lends his time to several organizations within the school district and beyond. Stuckey is particularly proud of his work teaching summer school and assisting with Milton Youth Basketball. Stuckey will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison and to pursue a degree in environmental engineering.
