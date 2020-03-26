For the protection of staff and patients, the pharmacy at the Madison VA is restricting window dispensing to hospital and Emergency Department discharges, and urgently needed prescriptions (same day needed).
Veterans in need of refills are requested to use the VA’s robust mail order process. There are 3 easy ways to refill and renew prescriptions:
By Phone: Call 888-856-9039 or 608-280-7134. Wait for the greeting and then enter your full social security number followed by the # sign. For prescriptions press 2, to request a refill press 1. When prompted, enter the prescription number from the newest bottle (no letters) followed by the # sign. If you have no refills remaining press 1 to request a renewal.
Online: Log on to My HealtheVet www.myhealthevet.va.gov. After logging in, find the pharmacy box to refill prescriptions, track delivery, and view medication lists. If you have questions on how to register for an account, refill medications online, or about other My HealtheVet online features contact Madison’s My HealtheVet Coordinator at 608-280-7173.
Mail in request: On the day you receive your medicine in the mail, return the enclosed refill slip in an envelope addressed to:
Pharmacy
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI 53705
Approximately, 80% of all medications ordered by our Madison VA and clinic providers are filled at our Centralized Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) in Chicago. Please allow up to 10 days for your refills to arrive at your home.
For medications needed more urgently but not necessarily same day, Veterans and providers can contact the pharmacy directly and ask for expedited shipment. The pharmacy utilizes UPS for next day delivery.
If you are out of a medication, please contact the pharmacy directly at 888-856-9039 and staff will work with you to assess the situation and address your needs.
