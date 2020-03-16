Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman on March 13 reminded Wisconsin employers that Wisconsin's Work-Share program is available to businesses who experience slowdowns that require a reduction in staff. Wisconsin's Work-Share program helps Wisconsin businesses keep skilled workers on the job who otherwise would have been laid off, and helps workers remain employed with a reduced impact on wages and employer-sponsored benefits.
Work-Share is designed to help employers retain employees during slow business periods by reducing employees' hours and allowing affected employees to file for partial Unemployment Insurance benefits (UI) to replace a portion of their reduced pay. Participating workers also keep employer-provided benefits and avoid financial challenges associated with a total loss of employment.
"Work-Share is an additional resource available to employers to help mitigate the impact of a business slowdown on their workforce," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "I encourage employers to explore Work-Share as an option in lieu of a business shutdown."
Participating employers can reduce a group of employees' hours anywhere from 10 percent to 50 percent if they are facing layoff for at least two workers. An employer's Work-Share plan must include the greater of 20 positions or 10% of the employees in a work unit that are filled on the effective date of the plan and must only include participants who are regularly employed by the employer and have worked for the employer for a period of at least three months.
Additional information is available at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uitax/workshare.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.