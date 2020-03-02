LaVonne E. Johnson, 76, of Milton, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, with her family by her side at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. LaVonne Elaine Johnson was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on July 2, 1943, the daughter of Clarence and Viola (Geisler) Wathke. She graduated from Fall Creek High School, and was a church and 4-H member. She played the accordion with various groups in Minnesota and Wisconsin. She married Dennis Johnson on February 22, 1964, and moved to Janesville, Wisconsin, and had two sons, Dennis Jr. and Terry. She worked at Monterey Mills almost 36 years, retired and moved to Milton. She loved country, old-time and gospel music. She dearly loved animals, especially cats. She loved feeding birds and squirrels. She loved flowers. She liked football, high school basketball and NASCAR racing.
She is survived by her two sons, Dennis Jr. and Terry “Pooch” (Tracy) both of Milton, a brother Dale (Pattie) Wathke and a sister-in-law Joyce Wathke, both of Fall Creek, Wisconsin., as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother Myron.
A “celebration of life service” will be held noon Saturday, March 7, at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Milton Cemetery at a later date.
A memorial is being established in her name.
A special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers and staff at Rainbow Hospice. Each and every one of you made Mom’s days special.
