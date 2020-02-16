Herbert Roy Mandel, 79, of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away on January 20, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Herb was born in Loyal, Wisconsin, the youngest of eight children to Alfred and Lena Mandel. He grew up in a loving family, steeped in cheese-making tradition and a strong work ethic. He lived those values through his family, and his work as a Bricklayer Stone Mason for 40+ years.
Herb and his wife, Syrl (Andrews), of 57 ½ years, raised six children: Carmell (Jim) Meland of Minnesota, Audra Mandel of Milton, Loris (Angie) Mandel of Oklahoma, Heath (Heidi) Mandel of Janesville, Hayley (Bruce) Wilson of Janesville, and Autumn (Chad) Kumlien of Milton. Herb also enjoyed their 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
When he wasn’t working or with family, Herb lived out his passions for the outdoors and wildlife through many hunting and fishing adventures in the US and Canada. He also enjoyed all things Native American and spent many spring days hunting for arrow heads in plowed Wisconsin fields.
Herb could also be found shooting black powder, working on passion projects or visiting antique car shows with his 1930 Ford Model A.
Herb is survived by two sisters, Shirley Voge (Wisconsin) and June McHone (Wisconsin), and multiple nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice and Rock Haven Nursing Home for their wonderful support and care.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb 22, 2020, at The Gathering Place in Milton, 715 Campus St, Milton, WI 53563. 10 a,m.-4 p,m., with a lunch and sharing of memories from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.
