Mitzie K. McCulloch, age 61, of Milton died Monday, December 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Mitzie, daughter of Emogene Cather and Henry Horton was born February 10, 1958 in Beloit, Wisconsin. She graduated from LaFarge High School in 1976. She married Jeff McCulloch on February 29, 1992, leap year. She retired from Rock County, Wisconsin, in 2016 as a legal secretary.
Mitzie enjoyed golf, bowling, volleyball and reading. She loved socializing and always had a hug for everyone. She had an unforgettable smile and especially loved time with her family.
Mitzie is survived by her husband, Jeff; sons Jeremy (Robin) Jensen and Jason Jensen; mother, Emogene Horton; grandmother Florence Wilkison; brother, Jeff (Diane) Horton; sisters: Gina (Rodney) Shelton, Deanna Horton, Shelli (Eric) Reese; mother- and father-in-law, Ann and Frank McCulloch; brother-in-law Tim (Kathy) McCulloch; sister-in-law Nancy (Dave) Stephenson; grandchildren: Shaye, Averie, Tyler and Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A memorial service will be held at noon Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton, with Pastor Collette Gould officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
