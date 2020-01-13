Clifford O. Storlie, Sr., 82, of Milton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Whitewater, Wisconsin. Clifford was born on September 21, 1937, in Spring Grove, Minnesota, to the late Clarence G. and Olga (Olfson) Storlie. He married Mary Lou Harding on November 12, 1955, in Galena, Illinois. Clifford was a very knowledgeable and proud dairy farmer. Along with his wife, he ran and operated Barefoot Hill Farm for 35 years. Cliff was an avid fisherman and loved to collect fishing reels. He loved to play euchre and enjoyed time with his family and his little dog, Missy.
Cliff is survived by his children: Clifford (Patty) Storlie Jr. of Whitewater; Kathy (Tom) Hanlon of Milton; Connie (Rocky) Jarvis of Hixton, Wisconsin; Carol (Larry) Kennedy of Janesville, Wisconsin; Charles “Chuck” (Bridget Murphy) Storlie of Minnesota; grandchildren: Elgine, Erika, Kevin, Steven, Kevin, Rebecca, Dawn, Jared, Bonnie, Bridgette, Scott, Leah, Stacy, Randy, Justin; 23 great-grandchildren; a niece, Sheila Kleiser of Kentucky; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou Storlie; son Carl Storlie and two sisters: Delores and Shirley.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Burial will follow at Otter Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the services. Clifford’s family would like to thank Glenwood and Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Clifford’s name to Mercy Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.