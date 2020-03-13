Harlan Dwayne Norby, 81, died March 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.
He retired from the School District of Milton where he taught English and Language Arts and recently was a substitute teacher in the district.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at noon at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
