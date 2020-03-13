Harlan Dwayne Norby, 81, died March 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

He retired from the School District of Milton where he taught English and Language Arts and recently was a substitute teacher in the district.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at noon at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.

Mar 18
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Albrecht Funeral Home
828 S. Janesville Street
Milton, WI 53563
Mar 18
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
12:00PM-12:30PM
Albrecht Funeral Home
828 S. Janesville Street
Milton, WI 53563
