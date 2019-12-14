Claudette D. Kreklow, age 68, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville. Claudette was born on May 3, 1951, in Whitewater, Wisconsin to Rudolph and Lillian (Sutherland) Kreklow. She graduated from Milton Union High School in 1969. Over the years Claudette had various jobs as a secretary, most recently working for the UW Health System. She loved watching game shows, crafting angels, and being with her family. She also loved her God very much.
Claudette is survived by her sister LaDana (Bruce) Frank, sister-in-law Nancy Kreklow, nieces and nephews Lynnette (Bill) Gmur, Duane (Kelly) Kreklow, Tracie (Mark) Bateman, Michelle (Rob) Mohr, Kyle (Jenny) Frank, Shainie (Chris) Elliott, Donica (David) Frohmader, Collin (Kim) Kreklow and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Rhonda, and brothers Elson and Wayne.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milton, with burial in Richmond Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will also be from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Pastor Larry Schwanke will be officiating. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.