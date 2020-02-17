Thomas E. McKearn, 65, of Whitewater, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, just outside of Milton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Entombment will follow the services at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the services at the church on Tuesday.
