Jason R. Zinzow, 40, Milton, formerly of Elkhorn, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at home. Services were held Thursday, Nov. 14, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn.
