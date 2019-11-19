Michael Roy Krutsch, 89 of Milton, Wisconsin, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Janesville on Monday November 18. Michael was born December 5, 1929, to Roy and Anna Krutsch in Chicago, Illinois. He spent his early years working and learning under the heels of his father before graduating from Saint Mel High School in 1947. He met the apple of his eye Theresa Rose Furiel while working at Delco radio in Chicago. They married April 28, 1951, shortly before being drafted into the Army Signal Corps, Eighth Army. Michael and Theresa were married 52 years upon his beloved wife’s passing. His passions were of cars, internal combustion engines, nature and its cycles, and fishing and the outdoors. He leaves behind many legacies among those, his love for his family, his simple and practical wisdom, his desire to continue learning and most importantly his steadfast faith in the Lord. He was a caring brother to John (Marjie) Krutsch. loving father of Michael T. Krutsch (Lynn), Rosanne M. Vorhies (Steve), Robert P. Krutsch (Sue), Katherine Jones (John), James D. Krutsch (Eileen). A beloved grandpa of Brian (Kelly) and Alex (Sam) Krutsch. Nathan (Raychel) Vorhies. Paul (Emily), Kevin (Jamie) and Jamie Krutsch. Eric, Amy and Adam Jones. Kailah (Max) and Trevor (Tiffany) Krutsch. A proud great grandpa of Paizley Krutsch, Ethan and Avery Vorhies, Jacob and Caleb Krutsch, Penny and Olive Krutsch, and Mila Krutsch. Services for Michael will be held at Albrecht Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with service beginning at 2 p.m., luncheon to follow at the farm. In lieu of flowers please send donations in the name of Mike Krutsch to Beloit Life Center Youth Ministries, 2170 Murphy Woods Road, Beloit, WI 53511 or Milton House Museum 18 S. Janesville St. Milton, WI, 53563.
Michael Roy Krutsch
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Krutsch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.