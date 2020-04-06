David A. Anderson, 86, passed away peacefully with his wife Nancy and daughter Linda Brueggen by his side on April 4, 2020, at home in West Palm Beach, Florida. David lived most of his life in the Janesville, Milton and Beaver Dam area.
After retiring from GM, David and Nancy became snowbirds and enjoyed winters in Florida and summers in Wisconsin surrounded by children, grandchildren and wonderful friends. He loved fishing, golf and of course the Green Bay Packers! He especially loved time with his family and friends. During the summer months, you could find them at the lake. He was a founding member of Hope Lutheran Church in Milton, where he loved singing in the church choir.
David leaves behind “The Love of his Life” Nancy J. Anderson and children: Linda (Don) Brueggen, Jeff (Carol) Johnson, Derrick, Doug, David (Kierstin), DiAnne (Ray) Smith, Dawn. Grandchildren: Aleda, Adam, Ian, Lou, Elizabeth, Adam, Alex, Alyssa, Issabella, Caiden, Cohen, Mitchell, Benjamin. Great-grandchildren: Max, Evan, Julia, Hadley, Jackson, Jonathan and Isaac. Sister Marlene Lease, sister-in-law Mary Anderson, beloved nephew Jimmy, as well as many other nieces and nephews. Special thanks to their amazing friends both in Florida and Wisconsin, especially, Charlie & Linda, Dom & Kathleen, Dennis and Lou and of course Margie.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In the meantime, hug those you love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.