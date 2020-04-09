William L. "Bill" Jambrek, 82, of Kenosha, died March 28, 2020, at Froedtert South - Pleasant Prairie Campus.
Jambrek and graduated from Milton College and was a librarian at Milton College.
In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, a private funeral service will be held.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services (www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com) is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of William Jambrek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
