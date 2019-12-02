Kathleen Kay Keene Rudkin Bean, 92, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Milton, Wisconsin. Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Tomah. Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Bean, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.