Joseph D. Williamson, age 68, of Milton passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, February 7, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville.
Joe was born on April 19, 1951, to DeWayne and Rose (Lesmeister) Williamson in Graceville, Minnesota. He graduated from Craig High School and later served in the U.S. Army. He married Terry Mathis on June 1, 1996. He retired from Alliant Energy (formerly Wisconsin Power and Light) after over 30 years.
Joe loved woodworking, restoring Goodrich Hall, as well as the Ezra Goodrich House. He also loved working on his 1951 Chevy truck. In his retirement he ran Goodrich Antiques & Vintage Uniques, and when he had the spare time he would be relaxing at the cottage on Lake Koshkonong with friends and family.
Joe is survived by his wife Terry, his children: Marni Williamson of Janesville, Meghan (Matthew) Giese of Waterford, and step-daughter Hannah Anderson of Janesville, siblings: Donna Williamson of Janesville, Dan (Nancy) Williamson of Janesville, Peggy (Ed) Kures of Janesville, Bill (Karin) Williamson of Germany, and sister-in-law Kate Williamson of Janesville, grandchildren: Hailey Williamson, Madalyn and Maralyn Giese. Joe is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Williamson.
A “Celebration of Life” Memorial Service will be Sunday February 16, 2020. A visitation and gathering will start at 2 p.m. with a short prayer service beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Pastor Ryan Koenig will be officiating the prayer service.
Memorials can be made in Joe Williamson's name to:
Milton House Museum
18 S. Janesville St.
Milton, WI 53563
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.