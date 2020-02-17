Darwin Fish

Darwin E. Fish aged 82, of Fort Atkinson passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, February 14, 2020. Darwin was born December 15, 1937, to Grant and Isolene (Buroker) Fish in Richland Center, Wisconsin. He graduated from West Lima High School near Richland Center and went on to serve in the Air Force from 1957-1961. On August 25, 1962, he married Joan Bruegger in Madison.
Darwin loved to hunt deer in the hills of Richland Center. He had a hobby farm in Fort Atkinson where he raised horses, miniature donkeys and numerous other animals. He was a lifetime member of the Arabian Horse Association, as well as a lifetime member of the Milton FFA Alumni. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren. He was known as “Candy Man” everywhere he went due to always having a bag of candy for both kids and adults to pick from. He was also a wonderful loving husband and caregiver to his wife, Joan. Darwin is survived by his wife, children: Kevin Fish, Kent (Lisa) Fish, Karen (Brent) Miller, brothers: Larry (Mayva) Fish, Terry Fish and Monte Fish, grandchildren: Alison, Megan, Amanda, Kristin, Morgan, Lauren, Chase and Charlotte (and many nieces and nephews). He is preceded in death by his parents, and a son Jeffrey Fish.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Milton United Methodist Church with a luncheon to follow the services at the church. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will also be Saturday February 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Memorials may be made to Milton FFA or to Milton United Methodist church. The family would like to offer a special thanks to four CNAs that assisted over the past number of years: Val, Jen, Sharyl and Barb. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
