Ronda R. (Uglum) St. Clair, 55, of Milton, died January 11, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Seventh Day Baptist Church. Inurnment will be at Fassett Cemetery in Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at Seventh Day Baptist Church, Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Deacon Fund at Seventh Day Baptist Church, 720 E. Madison Ave., Milton, WI 53563. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
