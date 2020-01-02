William “Bill” E. Field, 47, of Janesville/formerly of Milton died Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the services.
