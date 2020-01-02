William “Bill” E. Field, 47, of Janesville/formerly of Milton died Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the services.

Service information

Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Albrecht Funeral Home
828 S. Janesville Street
Milton, WI 53563
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Albrecht Funeral Home
828 S. Janesville Street
Milton, WI 53563
