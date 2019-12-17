Kathleen F. Johnson, 70, of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at her home. Kathie was born on March 17, 1949, in Little Falls, Minnesota, to Freda Marguerite Delesrude Lewis and Edwin Frank Lewis of Janesville, Wisconsin. She grew up in Bloomington, Minnesota, attending public school there until graduating from Bloomington High School in 1965. She attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She married Stephen Johnson on December 14, 1974, in a small chapel wedding at First Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Kathie loved life. She was an artisan, loving to quilt, knit, create jewelry. She left many remembrances for her family. She loved family gatherings. Kathie left her loved ones with the blessing of knowing that we will again be together with Christ in heaven.
Kathie lived in Shreveport, Louisiana, area from 1978 to when she and Steve moved back to Janesville in 2014. She has many Louisiana friends, especially her “thread bender” quilting group. She was a Stephen Minister Leader in her church and served for several years on the church council. One of her most rewarding church activities was when she was president of the outreach ministry day care.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Alfred and Amanda Delesrude of Spring Valley Township, Wisconsin; her grandparents John W. and Frances Hess Lewis of Janesville; many aunts, uncles and cousins from the surrounding area; sister, Susan Elizabeth Lewis Sartwell Jensen of Foley, Minnesota, sister Sandra Helan Lewis Crawford of Sanford, Florida, and her nephew Bill Russell of Janesville.
She is survived by her husband, Steve, her sister Karen Russell, special friend and cousin Marge Boylen, sister and brothers-in-law Mary Ann and Bruce Johnson of Lake Mills, Wisconsin; Faith and Ted Fisher of Auburn, California; Penny and Joe Eichers of Grafton, Wisconsin, and Jim Jenson of Foley, Minnesota. Kathie and Steve did not have children. She loved her family, especially her 12 nephews and nieces and her 22 great-nephew and nieces.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton, with Pastor Collette Gould officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the services. Burial will follow at time of fellowship after the services at Lake Mills Cemetery. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Hope Lutheran Church, 335 Dairyland Drive, Milton, WI 53563, Gift’s Men’s Shelter , or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital stjude.org/donatetoday or your memorial of choice.
“I avoid looking backward or forward and try to keep looking upward.” –Charlotte Bronte
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
