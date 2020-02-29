Cindy Lou Aurit, 61 of Gordon, (formally of Milton), died at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on February 26, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton on Monday March 2, 2020, with a visitation from 4-6 p.m. followed by a prayer service.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
