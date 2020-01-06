William “Bill” E. Field, 47, of Janesville, Wisconsin/formerly of Milton, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home. Bill was born on January 26, 1972, in Edgerton, Wisconsin, to Robert and Jean (Wright) Field. He was a 1990 Milton High School graduate and member of the 1989 Milton Redman State Champion football team. He worked as the IT Director for Paratech Ambulance Services and also worked for IGA in Milton when he was younger. He was a longtime member of the Milton EMS and also a city councilman. He was also very active in the Badger Boys State program.
Bill is survived by his two sons: Samuel “Sam” and Jacob “Jake” Field of Milton; mother: Jean Field of Janesville; sister Lynn (Jon) Cisewski of Belgium, Wisconsin; the mother of his children Kenda Field of Milton; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Field and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, with Pastor Brad Urlaub officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the services.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
