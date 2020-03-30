Donald Leland Drake “Duck,” 86, of Milton, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Janesville after battling dementia. Don was born on April 22, 1933, (sharing his birthdate with his sister Janet, who was born four years later) in Edgerton, Wisconsin, to the late Arthur and Gladys (Hulett) Drake. After graduating from Milton Union High School in 1951, Don served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On June 9, 1952, in Key West, Florida, he was stationed on the U.S. Midway ship until 1956. Don then married Loretta (June) Zaborek December 23, 1953, at the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church. June was the love of his life and they were married for 56 years until she passed Dec. 9, 2010.
They lived in Key West for 4 years while Don served in the U.S. Navy, then received his honorable discharge and moved to San Andros Island, Bahamas, for 2 years to build boats. Returning to Wisconsin to raise their family, Don was a self-employed builder and had a rental business (He loved to share his skills fixing or building something for people.) Throughout the years, Don won many awards in the Builders Association and Parade of Homes and participated in many community projects, donating his time or building skills and materials. Don was a proud member of the VFW, American Legion Post 0103, Moose and Elks Lodges and Milton United Methodist Church. At Veterans Park, he has a brick and bench.
Later in life, Don and June became snowbirds, wintering in Punta Gorda, Florida, as they both loved the ocean and warm weather.
If you were lucky to know Don, he was a loving person who had an infectious laugh, and when asked what his name was, he replied “Donald Duck” with a big smile and laugh! He loved to travel (traveling with June was always an adventure for him), shopping at Menard’s and Agrace Thrift store, donating items to The Gathering Place, and making donations to the Milton Food Pantry, camping, cutting newspaper articles out for people, Packers games, boating, fishing, a good party, duct tape, and the use of the caulking gun. Most of all, he loved to spend time with family and friends and valued all the people that in his life and appreciated everyone. His great sense of humor and his love of life will be greatly missed.
Don is survived by two daughters: Gail (Jerry) Berg of Milton, Deanna (Mike) Liotta of Appleton, Wisconsin; one son, Mark (Kristi) Drake of Milton; eight grandchildren: Josh (Lynn) Glowacki of Fort Atkinson, Melissa Stage of Janesville, Aaron (Liz) Glowacki of Janesville, Jamie Glowacki of Monroe, Nick Glowacki of Janesville, Erika (Brian) Kaiser of Milton, Kara (Scott) Rooney of Janesville, Anthony Liotta of Appleton; nine great-grandchildren: Kaden Rooney, Hailey Stage, Kaitlyn Stage, Kody Kaiser, Evan Glowacki, Aiden Glowacki, Karlee Glowacki, Elliott Glowacki, Savannah Glowacki; one sister, Janet (Chuck) Rote; brother in law, Jim Zaborek; sister in law, Ruth Zaborek; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends and a very special friend Gail Slepekis.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, June (Zaborek) Drake; daughter, Susan (Drake) Glowacki; one brother, Gordon Drake (passed on March 13, 2016, a 4-year difference); in-laws: Adam (Hazel) Zaborek; Donald (Gloria) Zaborek; Richard Zaborek; Swanny Zaborek; Maureen Drake; two nieces: Teresa Spors, Allyson Zaborek and many other cousins; nieces; other relatives and many close friends.
A special thank you to Agrace Hospice in Janesville for giving Don such amazing love and care. It was very much appreciated. Also, thank you to SSM Home Health care nurses, SSM Dean Clinic Edgerton Dr. Betts and staff, Oak Park Place Memory Care staff, and VA Clinics Janesville-Madison for your wonderful care and compassion given to him.
Don will be greatly missed ……. Fly high Our Duckling…… Love You………
A tentative funeral date is set for Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. Please check back with Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. A memorial will be established in Don’s name at a later date.
