Daniel R. Brace, 42, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Service information

Feb 17
Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
11:00AM
Schneider Funeral Directors
1800 East Racine Street
Janesville, WI 53547
Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Schneider Funeral Directors
1800 East Racine Street
Janesville, WI 53547
