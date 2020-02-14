Daniel R. Brace, 42, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
