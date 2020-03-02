Arlene C. Jensen, 82 of Milton, formerly of Kenosha, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Janesville. Arrangements are pending at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
