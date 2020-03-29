William Beinema Sr.

William Eugene Beinema Sr., age 89, of Janesville passed away on March 26, 2020, at Willowick Assisted Living in Janesville. He was born in Rock County on November 14, 1930, the son of Floris and Sarah (Stewart) Beinema. He grew up in the Shopiere area where he attended school.
Bill served with the U. S. Marine Corps in the Korean Conflict. He married Nancy A. LaSure on January 27, 1953. He served as a deputy sheriff for the Rock County Sheriff’s Department before returning to farming. He farmed for many years in La Prairie Township. He also operated his own excavating business until retiring at age 76.
Bill was a member of the Rock County Sheriff’s Department Reserves, Janesville V.F.W. Post and American Legion Post. He was a 32 Degree Mason. He was formerly a member of the Clinton Masonic Lodge and more recently, the Janesville Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed carpentry work, bowling, playing slow-pitch softball, fishing and farming. He always looked forward to his annual trips with Nancy to Florida and Texas. Above all else, he was very devoted to his family. They were everything to him.
Bill Beinema is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Nancy; four children: Becky Borgwardt, Jill (Brian) Barbieur, Marcia (David) DeLong, Scott (Theresa) Beinema; grandchildren: Kathy (Dean) Johnson, Jennifer Kosak, Laura (Chad Marshman) Barbieur, Erin (Scott) Hamburg, Amy (Gabe) Burke, Mike (Megan) DeLong, Konrad Barbieur, Chris Barbieur, Gregg Beinema, Ryan Beinema; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Lilly, Clarrissa, Kierra, Lyrric, Jack, Vivian, Becket, Augie, Molly, Elle, a brand new great-grandson Delmar born on March 20, 2020, Annalyse, Aryana and Acelyn; one sister, Patricia Backer. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, one son, William Beinema Jr., son-in-law, Dennis Borgwardt, sister, Dorothy Parr, and brother, James Beinema Sr.
Due to the state’s restrictions on gatherings, private family viewing will be at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Private graveside services with military rites will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Association of Western Wisconsin Chapter.
