Lucille Marie (Ferrara) DiGiorgio, age 94, of Milton, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Willowick Memory Facility, Clinton, Wisconsin. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, and lived in Milton since 1985. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton, and volunteered at church since 1985. Lucille is survived by her daughter Marlene (Marty) Howe of Beloit, Wisconsin, John (Tressa) DiGiorgio of Summerfield, North Carolina, Luanne (Mike) Griffin of Janesville. She has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her hobbies were flower arranging, playing bingo, and making handmade cards for friends and relatives. She was a member of the “Belles of St. Mary” Ladies Circle.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and oldest son Glen DiGiorgio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Milton, with Father David Wanish and Father Dave Timmerman officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary Cemetery at a later date. Visitation times will be Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care.
Lucille’s family wants to thank all of the wonderful Agrace Hospice nurses and social workers that helped with their mother.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
