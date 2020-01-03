Diane Joy McCarty, 78, passed away in her sleep Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg, Wis., after a six-year battle with cancer. Diane was born at Mercy Hospital, Oshkosh, Wis. to Bernhard and Ruth (Robertstad) Refvik on Halloween, Oct. 31, 1941. Her family moved in 1944 from Omro, Wis. to a rural rough fishing camp on the south shore of Lake Koshkonong and resided there until purchasing and moving into a home on Hilltop Drive in nearby Milton in 1953.
Diane grew up there, graduated from Milton Union High School in 1959 and after a brief employment at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, worked in the credit department at Highway Trailer, Edgerton, Wis. from 1960 until 1966. She then took a civil service job at the U.W. Office of Student Financial Aids and moved permanently to Madison in June, 1966. She enjoyed her challenging, interesting career at the university for over 32 years, rising to the position of scholarship coordinator.
Diane met her true love Michael McCarty on Feb. 26, 1972, in Madison and they eloped and were married at the Church by the Side of the Road at the Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton, Ill. on Oct. 26, 1973. A honeymoon followed in 1974 to Acapulco, Mexico. Diane was known for her bright, energetic, loving personality and her big, beautiful smile that lit up a room.
She and Michael loved travelling all 48 lower United States, a number of trips to Hawaii, trips to visit her family in Norway, as well as trips to Mexico, the Caribbean, Ireland, England, Denmark and a memorable anniversary tour of Italy. She dearly loved life, her husband Michael, their pets and the people in her life.
Diane is survived by her husband and other relatives, both in the US and in Norway. She was preceded in death by her parents; and only sibling, Dennis Refvik.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison. Visitation will be held at the Gunderson East Funeral And Cremation Care, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2020, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.
Memorials in Diane’s name may be made to Agrace Hospice Care Foundation, the UW Carbone Cancer Center, or to the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
