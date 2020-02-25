Thomas Donald Horn, 71, of Milton/Edgerton died at Mercy Hospital in Janesville on Monday February 10, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held at the Albion Town Park pavilion in Albion, on Saturday, May 23.
