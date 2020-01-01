Melvin W. Schultz, age 72, of Milton passed away peacefully at his home on December 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. Melvin was born April 26, 1947, to Marvin and Phyllis (Rice) Schultz in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. He graduated from Milton Union High School in 1965. He was in the Army from 1969 to 1975 and later married Nancy Davis on June 12, 1976, in Milton, Wisconsin.
Melvin enjoyed being outdoors. He liked to hunt and fish, woodworking, feed and watch the birds. He was a wonderful “handyman” to have around the house.
Melvin is survived by his wife Nancy, son Matt Halverson, daughter Sara Halverson, both of Janesville and Daniel Schultz of Baraboo. Grandchildren; Hannah, Cassidy, and Jack. Sisters Ginger Nording of Milton, Joan (Doug) Arnold of Milton, and Connie O’Leary of Green Bay, Wisconsin.; in-laws Dick and Cathy Westrick of Milton, Mike Davis and Gloria Rice of Milton, Rick and Laurie Block of Chicago and many nieces and nephews.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brothers-in-law Al Nording and Brian O’Leary.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
