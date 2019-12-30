Grant Lynn Monday, 65, of Milton, died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Grant Monday
