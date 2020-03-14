Amy T. Schrank, 31, of Milton, Wisconsin, died at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
