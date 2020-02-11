Charles R Steinmetz, son of Dorothy and George Steinmetz, was born on June 15, 1951, passed away peacefully with loved ones surrounding him on June 14, 2019, in Yucaipa, California. Chuck was raised in Milton, Wisconsin, with his siblings, Harold and Don Bolstad, Lucille Daniels, Willard and Jeannett Lund, Dorothy Chesmore, George Jr., Russell and Robert Steinmetz. Chuck spent several years in the Marine Corps and later became a proud Jehovah's Witness. He will be deeply missed by his surviving children: Crystal, Elizabeth, Charles Jr. and Christian, along with six grandchildren: Cailyn, Lily, Alexander, Eva, Logan and Keira. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 14, at the Milton Community House at 11 a.m., burial at the Milton Cemetery on Janesville Street at noon, with a luncheon and time of remembrance at 1 p.m. at the Milton Community House.
Charles Steinmetz
