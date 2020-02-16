I've always been a “word person” and not a “number person.” Graduating from high school without even one math class no doubt added to my lack of proficiency with numbers. (God bless calculators!)
I'm especially fascinated by idioms, learning their meanings and origins. (An idiom is defined as “a group of words established by usage as having a meaning not deducible from those of the individual words.”)
“Raining cats and dogs” means to rain excessively. This idiom may hearken back to 17th Century England, when most towns had poor drainage systems, and the people weren't generally known for cleanliness. When it rained a lot, streets became rivers, filled with flowing garbage, raw sewage, and the carcasses of dead cats and dogs.
Speaking of cats, another idiom is, “let the cat out of the bag.” This means to mistakenly reveal a secret. In the 1700s, a fraudulent person would remove a valuable pig from a bag they were selling and replace it with a cat. (Definitely a “no-no.”)
If you “pull someone's leg,” it means teasing someone, usually by telling a humorous lie. However, years ago, thieves used this ploy to physically trip people and rob them.
When you tell someone to “sleep tight,” you're telling them to sleep well. This idiom resulted from rope-supported mattresses. If a person pulled the ropes tight, he or she would sleep much better on a “well-sprung” bed.
If you “fly off the handle,” it means you get very angry, very quickly. This idiom is traced back to the 1800s, when there were many poorly-made axes. Sometimes, the metal ax head would actually detach from the handle.
During the 18th Century, many famous people had their portraits painted. Body parts, like legs or arms, were often omitted to save money. This led to the idiom, “cost an arm and a leg,” meaning something is extremely expensive.
The idiom, “bite the bullet,” means to force yourself to do something difficult or unpleasant. In the 1800s, surgeries were often performed without anesthesia. People would literally put a bullet in their mouths and clamp down on it to help cope with the pain.
“Cat got your tongue?” describes a person who is “at a loss for words,” which is another idiom.
Years ago, the English Navy disciplined sailors by flogging them with a whip called, “Cat-o'-nine-tails.” The 'victims' remained silent for a long time because of the severe pain they suffered. Other etymologists believe this idiom first occurred in ancient Egypt, where the tongues of liars and blasphemers were cut out and fed to cats. (Yummy.)
To “butter someone up” means to praise or flatter them, often to gain favor. This saying apparently goes back to ancient India, when people threw balls of butter at the statues of gods to seek their approval and elicit good fortune.
Lastly, “to get one's goat” comes from horse racing. Jockeys put goats in the stables with their horses to relax them. However, competitors would steal the goats to try to “spook” their rivals' horses, hopefully causing them to lose the race.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
