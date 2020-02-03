Editor’s note: The mayor declared 2020 “The Year of the Community.” In this column she explains her thoughts behind this declaration and what community care means.
The beginning of a new year is a time for reflection and recognition of past accomplishments. It’s a time to set our hopes and goals for the months to come as well. There are a few of us in Milton that have been thinking and talking about community and what that looks like for a while now. We’ve discussed what it would like to build a resilient, sustainable and successful community. I think about a city that feels like family. A city that is cohesive and above divisiveness. A group of people that promotes healing and focuses on strengths, understands our history, embraces change that is inevitable, and builds relationships that create a hopeful future for all.
I believe so strongly that we need to build a deep sense of community that I proclaimed 2020 “The Year of the Community.” It’s to set an intention, get started on a path that leads to regular actions we can strive for every day and every time we interact with each other. It falls under the idea of “Community Care.” It’s different than self-care. We’re bombarded every day with self-care and often times it’s monetized. Self-care is absolutely important and I fully support it. I believe it’s not enough to build resiliency.
Community care can be as simple as sharing positive activities going on throughout our city. It can be smiling and saying hello to everyone you see including strangers. It might be a text to check on someone, someone grabbing groceries for a neighbor who is sick, someone going over to do the dishes and watch kids while a parent is grieving. It’s creating an extended family for folks, a supportive safety net, and a knowing that there will always be someone there to catch you when you need it.
“It’s where citizens are connected and routinely perform acts of compassion on behalf of one another. It’s being committed to the well-being of others,” says Heather Dockray, who promotes community care.
“Community care is a stepping stone to social justice. It addresses the fact we are naturally cooperative. We’re doing life together and trying to survive and thrive in a system that can sometimes be a struggle to succeed in,” says Nakita Valerio, another champion of the community care concept.
Community care is inclusive and equitable. It can be done by individuals or hundreds. Life is really hard sometimes. We can easily fall into negativity even over small things. We can find healing and moving on challenging. Differences of opinion turn into hatred. Tragedy impacts all of us eventually. It cuts at our soul. There is hope, though. We can be the strength and hope for our neighbors. None of us knows how many days we have.
Late Fragment
And did you get what you wanted from this life, even so?
I did.
And what did you want?
To call myself beloved, to feel.
Myself beloved on the earth.
Raymond Carver
Let’s build community care. Let’s rise above whatever differences we may have when the situation demands it. May everyone who lives in the community feel welcome, that they have a family that has their back, and most of all beloved and cared for.
