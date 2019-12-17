I am often asked, what makes Wisconsin agriculture so special? That answer is easy – the people who work in agriculture, and the diversity of agriculture businesses in our state. From cranberry salsa to alpaca wool socks and soy candles to bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup, the long list of food, fuel and fiber products grown and produced in our state is a true blessing. The Something Special from Wisconsin™ program highlights these unique, high quality products grown and produced right here in our state. Participating members in the program guarantee at least half of the ingredients, production, or processing come from Wisconsin. Several examples are highlighted below.
Did you know that coffee beans are roasted and ground in Wisconsin? While we may not have the right climate to grow coffee beans, several brewers buy beans, roast and flavor them here in state. Beans n Cream Coffeehouse roasts their coffee to order with craft and care. This season, they have great holiday flavors that capture attention from their names alone like White Christmas and Silent Night. Beans n Cream also has a made-from-scratch bakery, located in Sun Prairie. They create everything from gingersnap cookies and scones to breads and muffins using real Wisconsin butter. Supporting Beans n Cream not only benefits their family business, but also dairy farmers across the state.
Of course, I must remember to mention cheese when writing about Wisconsin agriculture! With over 600 styles, types, and varieties of cheese made in our state, the diversity of cheeses alone is amazing. The Eckerman Sheep Company first began producing cheese from their flock of sheep over 100 years ago! Their cheeses, sold under the label: Phlox Farms Cheese, are rich, smooth and creamy. Made from original recipes, they are great for snacking, hour d’oeuvres and gourmet pairings with wines. Several of their varieties include Ewemazing, a bold, Italian style cheese, and Lovely Lamb, a smooth, gouda-type cheese.
Hidden below the surface of Wisconsin soil, you will find more agriculture diversity. Found mostly in the central part of the state, American ginseng roots have been cultivated in Wisconsin for more than 100 years. Today, 95 percent of our nation’s cultivated ginseng is grown in Wisconsin, on farms like Heil Ginseng Enterprises. Ginseng roots require years and years of care before harvest, but have significant economic value after processing. Thanks to the diligence of our ginseng growers, Wisconsin ginseng is in demand around the world. Joe Heil and his team care for their ginseng roots from initial planting all the way to final product. Their roots, capsules, and tea bags are high quality, and can be found globally.
Showcase your Wisconsin pride, and support all of the Something Special from Wisconsin companies when you purchase program branded apparel. The new line of branded apparel and products is perfect for holiday gifting and everyday living. Choose from T-shirts and sweatshirts or mugs and traveler’s bags. Items are all branded with the familiar red, yellow and white Something Special from Wisconsin logo and can be bought and ordered online.
Browse, shop, and learn more about the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture companies at somethingspecialwi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.