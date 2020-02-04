The Gathering Place’s annual Cabin Fever Dinner/Dance is on the horizon. Twist and shout the night away to the sounds of “Frank and Company,” Janesville’s classic oldies tribute band. Join us at The Gathering Place for our first fundraiser of the year on Saturday, Feb. 29. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a cash bar. Shake off those winter blues while enjoying beloved songs from the past that include “Peggy Sue,” “Dance the Night Away,” “Mustang Sally,” “Teen Angel,” “At the Hop” and “The Wanderer,” to mention a few. Dinner will be catered by Knutes of Orfordville and will be served at 6 p.m. in our large dining room. Immediately following dinner, we will move to our lower level for the dance. There will be a large dance area for those twist and shout sock hoppers! Tickets are $40 and are on sale now. Credit cards are accepted.
We will feature a variety of live auction items that include fine jewelry from Bay Design and dining certificates from Milton’s finest super clubs, the Buckhorn, Stagecoach and Fredrick’s. Also included will be the grand prize drawing for a $200 meat box from The Meat Market. Tickets for the drawing are $5 for one and $20 for five. The winners must be present to win. We look forward to seeing you! Make your plans soon, limited seating is available. Reservations may be made by calling or by stopping by TGP.
If you’re looking for something exciting to do this winter, how about spending an evening out with friends at The Gathering Place. If you have never attended a fundraiser with us, this is the one to consider. I guarantee you a wonderful time, one that will be long remembered. Every dollar generated by this fundraiser goes directly toward keeping Marion Allen’s dream alive for all of us here in Milton. For more information on this event or any programs at The Gathering Place call 868-3500.
