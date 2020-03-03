You’ve probably heard about the Real ID, but if you haven’t had to get one yourself, you might not realize what it takes to get one.
The directions are pretty clear on driver’s license renewal forms. I read them over. Then with my Social Security card, birth certificate and proof of address, I headed to the DMV. The line was short. I practiced my smile and headed to the counter, where I learned I also should have brought my marriage certificate.
My smile faded. I couldn’t help but think: “What? Why? The DMV knows me. They know I am not using my maiden name. Why do they need this? Why did they need my birth certificate and Social Security card? How did I not read the instructions carefully? If they don’t know who I am, who does?”
I thought about this more. The DMV knows who I am, they have what they need, but since I want a Real ID, the DMV, acting on behalf of the federal government (Transportation Security Administration) needs to know who I am. They need to know that I was born, I have a Social Security number, and I changed my name because I got married.
Since my driver’s license expired in a day, I took the 60-day extension that I was offered at the DMV.
As I sat in the waiting area, I overheard a woman being told that she had brought the wrong marriage certificate. She brought the one that was signed at the church after she got married. Who would do that?
Evidently lots of us have in our safes and lockboxes a marriage certificate that is not the right one. If your marriage certificate is green, it’s the wrong one. It may have names, signatures and dates but it’s the wrong one, which means you need to make a trip to the county Register of Deeds to get the right one.
Thankfully, you can go to any county in Wisconsin, not only the one that you were married in. The law recently changed.
At the counter in the Rock County register of deeds office, I still couldn’t believe that I didn’t have the right marriage certificate? Maybe I was so happy that I was married that I thought people would just know I was married by the smile on my face. Maybe I wasn’t really married.
Even though the back of green piece of paper says I needed to get another piece of paper, I didn’t do that. Maybe I didn’t care. Probably I didn’t care because no one else seemed to care if we had a green or a white paper. According to the Rock County Register of Deeds office not all incorrect marriage certificates are green, many are from carbon paper and from the officiant at the time of marriage.
We weren’t half as concerned about proof of identity or identity theft then as we are today. For many of us, our Social Security number was printed on our college IDs.
Today, the federal government cares, so I care, and if you don’t have the right marriage certificate and you want a Real ID, you have to care.
I could have picked up my marriage license the same day, but I was in a hurry. I got busy, and the register of deeds ended up mailing it to me. The Rock County Register of Deeds Office rocks.
In the meantime, I have been asked to show my driver’s license with a paper card saying I have an extension multiple times.
No more fake marriage licenses. It’s time to get real.
