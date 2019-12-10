The holiday season is full of family, friends, and food. But, nobody likes the added pounds that come with it.
Americans gain an average of one to two pounds during the holiday season. That doesn’t sound so bad, but research shows those pounds tend to stay on and accumulate over time. A decade of holiday parties adds up.
There are tips and tactics you can use so you can enjoy your holidays without feeling deprived or regretful come January.
Don’t set yourself up to fail.
Maintain your current weight rather than try to lose weight during the holidays, as that can be a self-defeating goal. Starting with Halloween, one thing you can do if candy is a big downfall for you, is to buy candy you don’t like. Buy treats as close to Halloween as possible and get it out of the house that very night.
Or, skip the candy altogether and invest in non-food items such as Play-Doh, coloring books, crayons, or sidewalk chalk. These options are fun for everyone and also allow children with food allergies to join in.
Use healthy substitutions.
If you’re hosting a gathering this holiday season, you can reduce the fat and calories without sacrificing a lot of the taste just by swapping out a few ingredients in your favorite recipes.
When baking, substitute applesauce for oil in muffins or quick breads. Using two egg whites in place of one egg reduces cholesterol. Cut back on added butter by using low-sodium, fat-free chicken broth in mashed potatoes or stuffing.
Sliced almonds also can be a really delicious and crunchy topping instead of those fried onion rings that go on many dishes. Choose low-fat or reduced fat cheeses for salads or casseroles where your guests won’t notice. Include lots of vegetables, and use apples, cranberries or pears in fruit salads, fruit crisps or toppings for turkey.
Buffet tips
When participating in a buffet, use smaller plates to encourage moderate portions. Fill up with vegetables and salad before hitting the entrees or desserts. Wait 10 minutes before going back for another helping. Don’t overindulge in foods perceived as healthy, like spinach dip or carrot cake. If a dish has a cream base to it, especially if it’s store bought, it probably has a high fat content.
Alcohol: Willpower buster
Alcohol can make a party festive and fun, but it packs lots of calories that are metabolized as fat. Drinking too much can also throw inhibitions out the window, leading to overeating. When it comes to drinking alcohol during an event, start with a calorie-free or non-alcoholic beverage, like a sparkling water with lime or lemon. Satisfy your thirst before imbibing in an alcoholic beverage.
Balance extra calories with activity.
It may be cold outside, but take an extra 10 minutes at a time to get moving. Play actively with your kids, your grandkids, your pets. Go for a walk with your family, even if it’s just around the block. Housework is work, too, so burn calories by vacuuming, sweeping, and washing windows.
Have a plan.
If you plan on treating yourself later, you really should start your day with a smaller meal which includes whole grains, fruit, and protein, such as eggs, dairy, or peanut butter. Don’t skip meals as that will lead to overeating later. Choose carefully between foods that you definitely want and those you can skip. Move away from the food table to avoid unconscious nibbling. Remember, you’re there to see friends.
Don’t rush to eat! Conversation is calorie-free. So, socialize and settle into the festivities before you eat.
Mindful eating, eating in moderation, and following these simple strategies can help make your holidays healthier and happier.
