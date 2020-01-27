When the Mission Statement for the School District of Milton was crafted, it was based on feedback from many staff and community members. The group landed their focus on Opportunity, Achievement, and Community, all of which have been evident in our district for many years. I’d like to take a moment to highlight a few of the many things that are happening across the School District of Milton that fall into each of these three areas.
Opportunity:
- In addition to offering our students a wide variety of high-quality academic options, the School District of Milton also allows students the opportunity to stretch themselves through extra-curricular activities. These offerings are available for students across all schools and grade levels. One activity that I’d like to highlight is Rock the Rock 2020, the recent Show Choir event at Milton High School.
On January 18, MHS hosted approximately 1,200 students, representing 23 show choir groups from 18 high schools. In addition to schools from across Wisconsin, this event also included groups from schools in Minnesota and Illinois. This was an excellent opportunity for Milton High School students to showcase their talents, with over 150 MHS students taking part in the event. In addition to this outstanding student involvement, this event had a community-wide focus, with approximately 270 parent and alumni volunteers making sure that everything ran smoothly for the guest student participants and over 2,500 people in attendance. Events like this, which provide community members with the opportunity to see talented students in action, also help students develop life-long skills like collaboration, leadership, creativity, time management, and motivation.
Achievement:
- With a goal of high achievement for all students, the School District of Milton regularly monitors our student achievement data, with a focus on continuous improvement. We ask ourselves two key questions: “What are we doing well?” and “How can we keep getting better?”
This fall, we received student achievement data that showed that overall, the students in our schools are performing at an extremely high level. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), puts out School Report Cards annually. These reports score all WIsconsin school districts and schools in the areas of Student Achievement, District Growth, Closing Gaps, and On-Track to Graduation & Post-Secondary Readiness. For the 2018-19 school year, the DPI Report Cards show that all of our schools have had outstanding achievement, with the district as a whole scoring in the Exceeds Expectations category. In particular, Consolidated Elementary was named the highest-rated school in the state for the third consecutive year.
In addition to the outstanding DPI Report Card scores, Milton High School was recently named to the Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll, for showing improvement in AP scores while also increasing the number of students taking AP classes. Congratulations to the students and staff at Milton High School for being one of only 250 high schools throughout the US and Canada, and one of only 10 high schools in Wisconsin, to earn this honor. These high student achievement scores across all grade levels show that the Milton educators are doing an excellent job preparing our students for their lives after high school.
Community:
- This third area of focus for Milton schools reminds us of the importance of working together with all of our community partners: parents, businesses, local organizations, and community members. In my months in Milton, I’ve seen countless examples of ways that our community members support our students, staff, and schools.
In addition to promoting academic success for our students, we also strive to develop learners who will become productive community members after they graduate, with examples of school programs in this area including #ICANHELP at Milton Middle School and the Kindness Project at Northside Elementary.
Another area of support from our community was the passing of the capital referendum last spring. So far, the projects at East, West and Harmony are moving as scheduled, with work at the high school and middle school to begin this spring. We encourage those interested in learning more about the progress of the referendum projects to see the regular Referendum Updates on our webpage. We thank our community members for their strong support — you can’t have a high-achieving school district without a supportive community!
