We have entered into that time of year, when I get to remember a lot of things. Maybe you do too? When we put up the tree and grab the ornament boxes; one after another those ornaments remind me of places we have gone on vacation; things our daughter made in school; years that have past but are not forgotten.
When I look at the finished tree I grow nostalgic, and think back to other trees we have put up, going back to even when I was a kid. And though the tree might not have been perfect (we used to cut some from our woods growing up and they were not always the fullest), but they sure seemed like the best — I think it was the fun of going and getting them, and then the hot chocolate when we brought it into the house and set it up! I can still see some of those trees in my mind, with the ornaments, lights and tinsel on, and the packages under the tree on Christmas Eve.
Speaking of packages, some years just stand out in your memory, don’t they? Like that Lionel train I got when I was a kid. My dad had died the year before, and my mom wanted to make sure that I had a special Christmas as we missed him. I can still remember opening up that box, and setting up that Lionel Steamer the first time in the living room...and that is getting “close” to 50 years ago, it still puts a warm feeling into my heart.
But, then I must admit it also brings a tear. As I remember that my dad was not there with us. I would not have the joy of saying “thank you dad, this is amazing.” And it doesn’t stop there. As the years pass — one after another, some of those vivid memories diminish. I can still see my dad sitting at the dining room table with a big smile on his face. He had just made a batch of his famous Christmas fudge! However, I hate to admit I can’t remember the sound of his voice — and that puts a tear in my eye. I miss him. Plus, I wish that my wife would have gotten to meet him, and my daughter would have gotten to know her grandad. He was an awesome dad!
Yet, this is Christmas! I am not writing this to bring you down, or to make you tear up for me; because you might have some similar feelings to mine. Which is why I picked the title “Memorabilia”. The definition for that word is: “ objects kept or collected because of their historical interest, especially those associated with memorable people or events.”
What makes Christmas and all my remembering so special is that I also remember the unique gift that God has given to me, and to you, and to the whole world. “Today, in the town of David, a Savior was born for you. He is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:11 Evangelical Heritage Version, EHV).
One of the greatest and most amazing blessings that I have had throughout my life is what God has done and given to me in faith! Through Jesus I know I will see my dad again and my mom! Christmas has been different without them here. But the Memorabilia for me of the greatest value and impact, is that Jesus came into this world, born and placed in a manger wrapped in strips of cloth....to do what I am powerless to do.
Jesus was and is as the Bible declares “Emmanuel”! That is Hebrew for “God with us”. Jesus from the very moment of his life’s beginning lived that perfect life; keeping all of God’s commands and demands completely. Then he offered that righteously perfect life as payment for all the sins and guilt and wrongs of all people (every single one) on a day we call Good Friday! There, nailed to the cross, Jesus declared, “It is finished!” (John 19:30 EHV). Easter morning proved it. Jesus rose, triumphant over the grave, sin, death and hell. Our sins are forgiven!!
You see, I can’t celebrate Christmas without a flood of memories overtaking me. Looking back on so many things that have happened over the years. And looking forward in hope, in true joy, and with everlasting peace knowing the Gift of God that He has given for all.
I pray that you too, have a most blessed Christmas filled with the peace that Jesus brings, which is greater than anything we can ever image. That is the greatest memorabilia a person can have and enjoy! Merry Christmas!
